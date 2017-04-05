Ozzie Newsome says 'high probability' Ravens sign free agent before draft

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome predictably said the team will draft the "best player" available when it is on the clock on April 27 with the 16th overall draft pick.

During the Ravens' annual pre-draft luncheon Wednedsay at the Under Armour Performance Center, he also acknowledged the team isn't done in retooling its roster ahead of the draft.

Newsome said there's a "high probability" the team will sign another free agent before the draft. His comments came with veteran center Nick Mangold in town for a free-agent visit.

The Ravens, who have a need at center after trading Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers, want to get a closer look at the seven-time Pro Bowl selection cut by the New York Jets on Feb.25.

Mangold played just eight games last season because of an ankle injury.

The Ravens are also still exploring their options at right tackle with Ryan Clady and King Dunlap being the best remaining players available.

They also are still monitoring the wide receiver market and they'd like to add more depth to their secondary.