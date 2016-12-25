Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs vows to return next season for Ravens

The Ravens’ longest-tenured player said he plans to return next season.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs, one game away from wrapping up his 14th year in the NFL, all with the Ravens, told reporters after Sunday’s 31-27 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field that he will play in 2017.

“I don’t know what you heard. … I was always planning to come back and doing this another year,” he said.

At the age of 34, Suggs leads the defense in sacks with eight and has made 33 tackles despite playing with a torn left biceps. He was named Tuesday as an alternate to the Pro Bowl.

But Suggs was shut out against the Steelers, failing to make a sack or tackle. The defense overall hit quarterback Ben Roethlisberger just three times and finished the game without a sack.

“I can’t remember the Steelers knocking us out,” Suggs said. “Fourteen years around this game, I never remember our rival ... but they’ve beaten us in some big games. They beat us in the AFC championship and beat us in the playoffs. To knock us off to go to the next round, I don’t think that ever happened. I’m going to live with this one.”