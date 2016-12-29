Orr, Wagner and J.Smith absent from Ravens practice on Thursday

There were no surprising no-shows at Ravens practice on Thursday as inside linebacker Zachary Orr, right tackle Rick Wagner, and cornerback Jimmy Smith were absent again.

Orr (neck), Wagner (concussion), and Smith (high right ankle sprain) did not practice on Wednesday. Coach John Harbaugh has already said that Smith probably will not play in Sunday’s season finale at the Cincinnati Bengals, and it appears that Orr and Wagner are closer to joining him on the sideline.

Left guard Marshal Yanda returned after getting Wednesday off. But center Jeremy Zuttah appears to be getting his turn at a day off.