Mike Preston's observations from Day 1 of Ravens minicamp

Some observations from the first day of Ravens minicamp on Tuesday:

Suggs in shape: Pro Bowl outside linebacker Terrell Suggs appears to be in pretty good shape. When Suggs is carrying extra weight it’s usually visible from the hips on down, but that’s not the case this week.

That’s a good sign for the Ravens. When a veteran player is over 30 years old they actually have to work harder as far as training and diet to survive in the NFL. Suggs has gotten the message and he should have good advice for rookie outside linebackers Tim Williams and Tyus Bowser.

West's weight: It’s hard to get a good read on running back Terrance West. He looks heavy but has run hard in the various mini camps. On Tuesday, he wore a hooded sweatshirt under his gear during practice.

Usually when that happens, a player is overweight and trying to take it off. I’ve seen that before with former Ravens running backs Bam Morris and Le’Ron McClain. Morris used to come out wearing one of those gray, vinyl suits under his gear.

Perriman's hands: One thing you notice about receiver Breshad Perriman now is that he catches the ball more with his hands than in previous seasons. He had a strong day of practice Tuesday until near the end when he started dropping a couple of balls.

But by then a lot of players weren’t holding onto passes. It was apparent that the heat and pace of practice had taken its toll.

One rookie receiver who is impressive is Tim White out of Arizona State. He runs crisp routes but allows too many passes to get into his body because he doesn’t extend his arms. That can be corrected.

Who's at fullback? The Ravens have talked this offseason about improving the running game but do they have a lead blocking fullback? Top candidates appear to be Lorenzo Taliaferro or Ricky Ortiz, a rookie free agent from Oregon State.

Rookie linemen: Because of construction going on at the training facility it’s hard to see practice at times when the Ravens move to the far field, but it appears that two rookie defensive linemen, Patrick Ricard of Maine and Chris Wormley of Michigan, move well.

Also, on the offensive side of the line, rookie Jermaine Eluemunor was at guard Tuesday. He was the team’s fifth-round pick who played right offesive tackle at Texas A & M. He has a big body and eats up a lot of space as a guard. Meanwhile, reserve offensive tackle Stephane Nembot needs to learn how to get his arms extended and keep defensive linemen away from his body.

Jack-of-all-trades: The Ravens have played running back Danny Woodhead at almost every position except water boy.