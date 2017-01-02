Notes: Joe Flacco to meet with receivers in offseason; Ravens have No. 16 pick in draft

Quarterback Joe Flacco said Monday that he plans to meet in the offseason with some of the team's young wide receivers to work on improving their on-field chemistry and the offense's aerial attack.

“Listen, you always try to get the guys together for a little bit,” he said. “But I think it's easy to get around here. More guys are hanging out here as the year goes on. We have some young wide receivers. I think just giving them a little bit of a schedule in the offseason can be a good thing.”

Ravens make moves: The Ravens signed six players from their practice squad to reserve-futures contracts. Guards Jarell Broxton and Jarrod Pughsley, wide receiver Kenny Bell, running back Stephen Houston, center Matt Skura and quarterback Dustin Vaughan will remain with the team in the offseason.

Ravens' draft slot improves: Sunday's blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals helped the Ravens' draft slot in the first round of the NFL draft. They will pick 16th overall for the first time in franchise history. The first round of the draft will be held April 27 in Philadelphia.

The Cleveland Browns hold the top overall pick.

Scheduling clarity: The 2017 NFL schedule has been set. At home, the Ravens will play the Bengals, Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

On the road, the Ravens will face the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Jacksonville Jaguars (in London), Tennessee Titans and Oakland Raiders.