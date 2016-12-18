Jimmy Smith, Crockett Gillmore, Alex Lewis inactive vs. Eagles

The Ravens did not make many surprise deactivations for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

The team had already ruled out cornerback Jimmy Smith on Friday because of a sprained right ankle that prevented him from practicing during the week. Rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (pulled hamstring) participated fully in Friday’s session, but they had sat out at least the past four games because of their injuries and will sit out again Sunday.

Shareece Wright will start in Smith’s spot at right cornerback, and rookie Tavon Young will start at left cornerback.

The healthy scratches are running back Javorius “Buck” Allen, linebacker Lamar Louis, guard Ryan Jensen, and outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith. Smith’s status may raise an eyebrow, but he is third on the depth chart behind starter Terrell Suggs and rookie backup Matthew Judon, and had been deactivated for two of the previous three games.

Philadelphia, which on Friday ruled out starting right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee) and running back/punt returner Darren Sproles (concussion), will play without starting left guard Allen Barbre (hamstring), too.

A phase-by-phase breakdown of the Ravens and Eagles before their game Sunday in Baltimore.

Isaac Seumalo will make his third start in the past four games, but his first at right tackle. Stefen Wisniewski will start for the fourth consecutive game at left guard.

The Eagles also deactivated cornerback Dwayne Gratz, defensive tackle Taylor Hart, defensive end Steven Means, and wide receiver Paul Turner.

Starting wide receivers Dorial Green-Beckham (abdomen) and Jordan Matthews (ankle) will play after being listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Right guard Brandon Brooks (illness caused by anxiety disorder) also will be active.