NFL announces regular-season schedule will be unveiled Thursday night

Football fans won't have to wait much longer to review the 2017 regular-season schedule.

The league announced Tuesday afternoon that the schedule will be unveiled Thursday night at 8 p.m. on NFL Network.

The Ravens' eight home games will be against the Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins.

Their eight road games will be versus the Bengals, Browns, Steelers, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Tennessee Titans.

The only known date will be the Week 3 matchup against the Jaguars at Wembley Stadium in London. That marks the Ravens' first overseas game.

