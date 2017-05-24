News and notes on several former Ravens: Michael Oher, Jah Reid and more

We’ll get a chance to see current Ravens on the field Thursday in the first organized team activity session that is open to reporters. Until then, here’s an update on several former Ravens from various newspaper reports:

Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher has had a rough go of it lately. A concussion that caused him to miss 13 games in 2016 has lingered long into the offseason. In May, reports surfaced that the Ravens' 2009 first-round draft pick had an altercation with an Uber driver that resulted in Oher's being charged with misdemeanor assault. The Charlotte Observer wrote Monday that Oher may not attend any of the Panthers OTAs and his absence is not solely related to the concussion. Citing sources, beat writer Joe Person said Oher is dealing with personal matters that “include but are not limited to” his legal trouble. Person also had a source tell him Oher is out of shape.

Per The Orlando Sentinel, Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Jah Reid has filed a lawsuit against his alma mater, the University of Central Florida, for improper use of his likeness in advertising the school’s football camps. Reid, who is seeking $800,000 in the suit, played for the Ravens from 2011 to 2014.

Victor Ochi, the undrafted pass rusher out of Stony Brook who spent last training camp with the Ravens but didn't make the regular-season roster, was let go Monday by the Chiefs. Ochi was with three organizations last season, playing in two regular-season games for the New York Jets.

Baltimore native, former Gilman standout and current Detroit Lions linebacker Brandon Copeland is spending his offseason working on Wall Street. Check out this cool story from ESPN.com.

This story, also from ESPN.com, on Lions defensive lineman Haloti Ngata is from several weeks ago, but it’s still worth reading. Ngata had extensive testing done on his brain before deciding to return for his 12th NFL season. Ngata spent the first nine years of his career with the Ravens and he’ll almost certainly be inducted in the organization’s “Ring of Honor” after he retires.

Rolando McClain never got through a practice, never mind a game for the Ravens, but he was in the organization for a little while before opting to temporarily retire. He ultimately joined the Dallas Cowboys. The linebacker is again in trouble with the law. He was arrested in Alabama earlier this month and faces gun and drug charges.

Speaking of former Ravens in legal trouble, a Palm Beach (Fla.) County judge set Matt Elam’s bail at $4,000 after his arrest Monday on theft and battery charges. This Palm Beach Post story includes video from Elam’s bail hearing. The Ravens’ first-round pick in 2013, Elam will have another hearing May 30 related to his February arrest in Miami on drug charges. It would be surprising if he plays in the NFL during the 2017 season.

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters after his team’s first open OTA that new wide receivers Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith have been “tremendous” in practice. Smith, the former Maryland standout who played for the Ravens from 2011 to 2014 and nearly re-signed with them this offseason after his release from the San Francisco 49ers, is working as a starter in OTAs.

Cincinnati Bengals head coach and former Ravens defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis had an interesting reaction to the NFL’s decision yesterday to soften its stance on penalizing end zone celebrations. Lewis said he was against the change and called some of the celebrations “not a very good example for young people.” His reaction brought immediate criticism from around the league as people pointed out that Lewis and the Bengals have stuck with cornerback Adam Jones through myriad off-the-field problems, and just drafted Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was caught on video punching a girl in the face.

Quarterback Tyrod Taylor reworked his contract this offseason to stay with the Buffalo Bills, but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll be the Week 1 starter for the AFC East team. In a recent interview with MMQB ‘s Peter King, new general manager Brandon Beane said there will be an open competition to determine the starter. Taylor, who backed up Joe Flacco in Baltimore from 2011 to 2014, still remains the heavy favorite to start over Cardale Jones, T.J. Yates and rookie Nathan Peterman.