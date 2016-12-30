Mike Wallace looks forward to potentially hitting 1,000-yard milestone

Much of the attention Sunday will be on Steve Smith Sr., who will face the Cincinnati Bengals in likely his final game of a 16-year career. That’s how it should be, Ravens wide receiver Mike Wallace says.

However, Wallace has a personal milestone of his own that he’d like to accomplish. With 984 receiving yards, he’s just 16 yards shy of his first 1,000-yard season since 2011 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. The mark is meaningful for Wallace who had just 39 catches for 473 yards for the Minnesota Vikings in 2015 and was released following the season.

“We’re not going to the playoffs, but I think any receiver that plays every year, that’s a benchmark for you to at least to feel like you had a decent season,” Wallace said Friday. “It would mean a lot definitely. I want to get it. I think anybody would if they’re that close.”

Wallace said he’s hoping to get the benchmark out of the way early, so he doesn’t have to think about it. He’d like to spend the rest of the game enjoying his likely final opportunity to play alongside Smith.

“It’s going to be great,” Wallace said. “Unfortunately, it’s the situation we’re in, but [No.] 89, everybody wants to do it for him. Everybody loves him to death. He deserves it. He deserves to go out on top. I hope he goes for 300 yards on Sunday, a Kobe Bryant type of game.”

Wallace was referring to the Los Angeles Lakers' Bryant scoring 60 points against the Utah Jazz in his last NBA game in April.