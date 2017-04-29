Mike Preston's take on Ravens' sixth-round pick

Here's what columnist Mike Preston thinks about the Ravens' final pick of the NFL Draft, Chuck Clark, safety out of Virginia Tech. It was a curious pick given that the Ravens already have safeties Eric Weddle, Tony Jefferson and Lardarious Webb on the roster:

Clark has nice size and has a nose for the ball. He started 40 games during his Viriginia Tech career but is coming to a team already stacked with safeties.

He has a high hill to climb to make the Ravens roster but plays tough and plays with an edge. Clark is more of a box safety than one who can play on back end with range.