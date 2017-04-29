Mike Preston's take on Ravens' fourth-round selection

Dismissed: Tenants lose, landlords win in Baltimore's rent court
Here's what columnist Mike Preston thinks about the Ravens' first pick on the third day of the NFL Draft, Nico Sirgusa, a 6-4, 319-pound guard from San Diego State. And no, he's not related to Tony Siragusa, the Ravens' former defensive tackle:

He fits the mold of the type of blocker the Ravens want -- a powerful guy at the point of attack. He moves well as far as straight ahead blocking and has a wide, powerful base. He uses his hands well, but needs better feet in pass protection.

He should challenge for a starting job and might give the Ravens the luxury of moving Alex Lewis from starting left guard to starting right tackle. Overall, should have impact on the Ravens this season. 

