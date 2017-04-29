Mike Preston's take on Ravens' fifth-round pick

Here's what columnist Mike Preston thinks about the Ravens' second pick on the third day of the NFL Draft, Jermaine Eluemunor, a 6-4, 322-pound guard/tackle from Texas A&M. Growing up in London, Eluemunor played more rugby than football before moving to New Jersey:

Eluemunor is expected to challenge for a starting position at right offensive tackle but that's not realistic. He is a project, a a developmental-type player who will get better with more time.

He has good lateral movement, but is inexperienced and stiff. He has great raw strength and is versatile enough to play tackle or guard. Eventually, he could become the Ravens tackle of the future, but that's down the road.