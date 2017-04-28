Mike Preston: Ravens need to draft a pass rusher in second round to complement Suggs

Several weeks ago, the Ravens were confident they could find a pass rusher in the second round and possibly the third, and we'll find out tonight on the second day of the draft.

The Ravens filled a need Thursday night when they selected Alabama cornerback Marlon Humphrey. Some believe the Ravens might have more pressing needs, but this team has struggled in the secondary for several years and hopefully Humphrey and several free agent acquisitions during the offseason will give this unit a facelift.

But playing good pass defense also requires a pass rush, and the Ravens need to get an outside linebacker or defensive end to bring some heat. They really liked Temple linebacker Haason Reddick, but he went early in the first round.

The Ravens can't afford a mistake in the second round. Last year, they drafted linebacker Kamalei Correa in the second round out of Boise State and he couldn't even get on the field. Since 2010, they have taken other linebackers like Sergio Kindle and Arthur Brown and neither panned out.

Today, the Ravens have to find someone to complement Terrell Suggs as a pass rusher, especially inside the red zone.