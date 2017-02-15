Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock has Ravens selecting Sidney Jones

Cornerback is arguably the Ravens' biggest need and it shouldn't be surprising that ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. has the team targeting that position with the 16th overall pick in April's draft.

The Baltimore native projects the Ravens to select University of Washington cornerback Sidney Jones, a three-year starter with the Huskies.

At 6 feet and 180 pounds, Jones has room to get bigger and stronger, but he's considered one of the top cover corners in the draft. NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock ranked Jones as the top cornerback in the draft, ahead of even Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore.

Jones had 30 passes defended, nine interceptions and six forced fumbles in three seasons for Washington.

Kiper has the Ravens selecting Jones even with Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, Tennessee pass rusher Derek Barnett and a host of other cornerbacks still on the board per his mock draft.

In his first mock, Kiper had the Ravens selecting Michigan safety Jabrill Peppers. In today's version, he has Peppers going with the 32nd overall pick to the New England Patriots.