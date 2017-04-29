Meet the Ravens' 2017 draft picks

Raise your hand if you thought the Ravens would go all defense in the first two days of the NFL Draft? You're lying. No one thought that. But if the Ravens are to be believed, they stayed true to their draft board and went with the best player available with each pick. And this year that included no offensive players in the first four rounds, even though quarterback Joe Flacco desperately needs help, either on the line or a playmaker at wide receiver. Click on the photos above to learn more about the Ravens' 2017 draft picks.