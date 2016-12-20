Marqueston Huff bails out Chris Moore on kick return

Marqueston Huff helped save rookie Chris Moore’s day in the Ravens’ 27-26 win against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.

In his debut as the team’s primary kick returner, Moore, the franchise’s fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, averaged 24 yards on four returns including a 34-yarder in the second quarter. But on that 34-yard return in the second quarter, Moore was tackled from behind by Philadelphia’s Trey Burton and coughed up the ball.

Fortunately for Moore, Huff was a couple yards behind and to the left of Moore and had the presence of mind to pounce on the fumble and retain possession. The offense turned that development into an eight-play, 65-yard drive that resulted in quarterback Joe Flacco’s 34-yard pass to wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. that gave the team a 20-14 lead with nine seconds left before halftime.

Huff, a backup safety, said he was just doing his job when he recovered the loose ball.

“I’m just chasing the ball,” he said. “My guy, he’s running, and I see it, and I’m just being alert. I see the ball come out and just tried to do everything I could to get on it before anyone else could get to it.”

Huff, who was signed off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad on Oct. 6, said his only thought was to recover the fumble, not to try to scoop it up.

“It was just too crowded around there,” he said. “I saw the ball come out, and I knew people were coming, and I didn’t want to risk it. I knew it was already a big play. So it was just best to get on the ball and take the ball where we got it.”

Huff’s play was not lost on coach John Harbaugh

“I thought Marqueston Huff did a great job of tracking that thing and recovering that football,” he said. “That was really big for us.”