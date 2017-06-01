Ravens first-round pick Marlon Humphrey learning what it means to be a pro

Cornerback Marlon Humphrey used to wonder how playing football was a job.

After a few weeks in the Ravens' system, which has included two weeks of organized team activities with his veteran teammates and a host of long days at the facility, the first-round draft pick understands.

“You get breakfast, you get lunch, get dinner,” Humphrey said, “and just in between you’re doing football.”

While adjusting to the workday flow, Humphrey hasn’t felt overwhelmed about his on-field performance.

He joined an experienced secondary with cornerbacks Jimmy Smith and Brandon Carr as the top options on the outside and Tavon Young working in the slot.

But he saw some extra time with the starters during Thursday’s session because of the early departures of Young (knee), Smith (personal) and cornerback Sheldon Price (head).

Humphrey feels the veteran leadership has helped him become comfortable against the Ravens offense.

“I’m enjoying it,” he said, “and just now kind of getting used to the schedule.”

End zone

Wide receiver Michael Campanaro (River Hill) sprained his toe during practice Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh said, and didn’t practice Thursday. “It’s not a serious injury,” Harbaugh said. “It’s a nuisance, for sure, because he’d been practicing very well.” ... Harbaugh also said defensive tackle Carl Davis missed Thursday because he strained his pectoral muscle in the weight room. ... Reserve cornerback Maurice Canady, a sixth-round pick last year, capitalized on opportunity created by a shorthanded secondary with three interceptions Thursday. Harbaugh complimented the second-year player’s improved speed and strength. “He’s moving really well,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got a knack for the game, and he’s got to prove it.”