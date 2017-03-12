Looking closer at contracts for Ravens' Tony Jefferson, Danny Woodhead

Despite more lucractive offers elsewhere, safety Tony Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Ravens that could be worth a maximum of $37 million with escalators.

Jefferson, who was ranked as the top free agent safety, will get a $10 million signing bonus and $19 million in guaranteed money. He'll make the $19 million guaranteed over the first two years of his deal.

In 2017, Jefferson will get a base salary of $3 million and has a salary cap charge of $5.5 million. The following year, those numbers rise to $6 million and $8.5 million.

Jefferson will have a base salary of $8 million and a salary cap hit of $10.5 million in 2019, and a base of $7 million and salary cap number of $9.5 million in 2020, the final year of his contract.

Running back Danny Woodhead signed a three-year deal with $8.8 million. He got a $2.25 million signing bonus and $4.25 million in guaranteed money.

In the upcoming season, the 32-year-old back has a $1 million salary and a $1.75 million salary cap charge. The following year, his base salary is $2.55 million and he will count $3.3 million against the cap.

And in 2019, he'll make $3 million with a $3.75 million cap charge.