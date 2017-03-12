Rodricks: Stepping up in post-Freddie Gray Baltimore
Looking closer at contracts for Ravens' Tony Jefferson, Danny Woodhead

Jeff Zrebiec
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun
Tony Jefferson and Danny Woodhead are the Ravens' two outside free agent signings to this point.

Despite more lucractive offers elsewhere, safety Tony Jefferson signed a four-year, $34 million deal with the Ravens that could be worth a maximum of $37 million with escalators. 

Jefferson, who was ranked as the top free agent safety, will get a $10 million signing bonus and $19 million in guaranteed money. He'll make the $19 million guaranteed over the first two years of his deal.

In 2017, Jefferson will get a base salary of $3 million and has a salary cap charge of $5.5 million. The following year, those numbers rise to $6 million and $8.5 million.

Jefferson will have a base salary of $8 million and a salary cap hit of $10.5 million in 2019, and a base of $7 million and salary cap number of $9.5 million in 2020, the final year of his contract.

Running back Danny Woodhead signed a three-year deal with $8.8 million. He got a $2.25 million signing bonus and $4.25 million in guaranteed money.

In the upcoming season, the 32-year-old back has a $1 million salary and a $1.75 million salary cap charge. The following year, his base salary is $2.55 million and he will count $3.3 million against the cap.

And in 2019, he'll make $3 million with a $3.75 million cap charge.  

