Looking at where Ravens QB Joe Flacco's contract stands after Derek Carr's big deal

It didn’t seem that long ago when the Ravens’ Joe Flacco, who signed a six-year, $125 million with $44 million in guaranteed money in March 2016, was the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL.

That distinction now belongs to the Oakland Raiders’ Derek Carr while Flacco dropped another peg down that list. Carr’s new deal became official Friday and according to multiple reports, the five-year extension is for $125 million and it includes just over $70 million in total guarantees.

If you base it on average money per year during the duration of the contract, Carr’s figure of $25 million is the highest among quarterbacks. If you base it on guaranteed money, the Indianapolis Colts’ Andrew Luck tops the list at $87 million.

Where does Flacco now rank?

His average per year of $22.1 million puts him fifth among quarterbacks, according to numbers provided by overthecap.com. Ahead of him are Carr ($25 million), Luck ($24.6), the New Orleans Saints’ Drew Brees ($24.3) and the Washington Redskins' Kirk Cousins ($23.9). Directly behind him are three fellow Super Bowl winners: the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers ($22 million), the Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson ($21.9) and the Pittsburgh Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger ($21.85).

As for Flacco’s total guaranteed money ($44 million), he comes in 10th, according to spotrac.com. Ahead of him are Luck ($87), Carr ($70.2), the New York Giants’ Eli Manning ($67), the Los Angeles Chargers’ Philip Rivers ($65), Wilson ($61.5), the Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton ($60), Rodgers ($54), the Kansas City Chiefs' Alex Smith ($45) and the Miami Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill ($45).

Flacco’s standing, though, might be short lived. Both Cousins and the Detroit Lions' Matthew Stafford are in line for long-term contracts. With his deal, Carr obviously set a high bar.