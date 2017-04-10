Looking at some of the Ravens' pre-draft visits

NFL teams are permitted to host up to 30 prospects for official pre-draft visits in the days leading up to the April 27 first round. The Ravens have already had a good number of prospects at their Owings Mills facility, but assistant general manager Eric DeCosta said last Wednesday that more are scheduled over the next two weeks.

The Ravens don’t announce their visits, like a few teams do, and they would prefer that none of them get out. Some do, but DeCosta cautioned to not believe everything you read and hear. This is the time of year when everybody is playing games.

“There are still smoke screens out there. I think teams try to get cute with different things and bring players into their building that they’re not going to draft, hoping that you guys get the names,” DeCosta told reporters. “It’s so funny because I see players that are attached to us as having visited here and they’ve never visited. … The agent can say, “Well, the guy is visiting.” You guys don’t know that. You guys write it and then it’s out there, like, ‘so and so visited the Ravens.’ I thought about calling you guys and saying, ‘Hey he didn’t visit just so you know.’ But in the end, it’s kind of good because it is a smoke screen when it happens.”

Below is a partial list of players who have been connected to the Ravens on pre-draft visits. The list is compiled through independent reporting and via reports from several other outlets, including NFL Network, ESPN and Sports Illustrated’s “Monday Morning Quarterback.” Hat tip also to Walter Football, which keeps a helpful guide of contact between prospects and teams.

Caleb Brantley, Florida, DT: The former Gator is the type of versatile and quick defensive lineman the Ravens love. At 6-foot-3 and 307 pounds, Brantley can play both nose tackle and the three-technique spot along the defensive line. He had only 2½ sacks last year, but he has the ability to push the pocket and get some pressure. Projects as a second-round pick.

Josh Jones, North Carolina St., S: A big hitter who always is around the ball, Jones has some similar attributes to former Ravens safety and enforcer Bernard Pollard. Jones, who is 6-1 and 220 pounds, profiles best as a box safety because of his hitting ability, but he’s fast and athletic enough to hold his own in coverage. He also has decent ball skills with eight interceptions in three college seasons.

Tanoh Kpassagnon, Villanova, DE: One of the draft's most interesting stories, Kpassagnon has garnered attention for his size (6-7, 289 pounds) and athleticism. He had 11 sacks and 21½ tackles for loss for Villanova last year and is a nice developmental pass rusher. Kpassagnon was a double major in finance and accounting in college and has had an internship at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Takkarist McKinley, UCLA, OLB: He’s considered a bit raw as a pass rusher, but his athleticism is off the charts and he plays with great effort and intensity. McKinley, who is 6-2 and 250 pounds, had 10 sacks and 18 tackles for loss last season. He’s still learning how to use technique and leverage. He’s expected to go in the first round but some mocks have him going in the top 10 while others project late in the first round.

Raekwon McMillan, Ohio State, ILB: While he’s not considered one of the top inside linebackers in the draft, McMillan had an extremely productive career with the Buckeyes. He had 221 tackles over the past two seasons and he was a second-team All-American last year. Some evaluators question whether he’ll be a three-down linebacker. The Ravens have a need at weak-side linebacker with Zachary Orr retiring.

Haason Reddick, Temple, OLB/ILB: Considered one of the draft’s fastest-rising players, Reddick can play on the edge and inside, his versatility making him a logical candidate for the linebacker-needy Ravens. Fast and aggressive, he had 10 ½ sacks and 22½ half tackles for loss last season. He's projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick and he has drawn some comparisons to Pittsburgh Steelers star linebacker Ryan Shazier.

Derek Rivers, Youngstown State, DE: The Ravens selected a small-school pass rusher with prolific college numbers last year in Grand Valley State’s Matthew Judon. Rivers is from a similar mold. He had 14 sacks (second most in the nation last year) 58 tackles and 19½ tackles for loss. Projected to go in the middle rounds, he plays with great energy and effort.

John Ross, Washington, WR: Ross grabbed everybody’s attention when he broke a record by clocking a 4.22 40-yard dash time at the NFL scouting combine. However, he’s more than just a deep threat, having caught 81 balls and scored 17 touchdowns for the Huskies last season. He’s a prolific return man as well. Ross, who is recovering from shoulder surgery, might not be on the board when the Ravens pick at 16.

Mike Williams, Clemson, WR: Widely viewed as the top receiver in the draft, Williams is a physical freak at 6-4 and 220 pounds. He caught 10 touchdown passes last year and averaged just under 14 yards per reception while making a series of highlight reel catches. Some evaluators question whether Williams will have trouble getting separation in the NFL, but his physical tools are tantalizing.

Tim Williams, Alabama, OLB: Nobody doubts Williams’ pass-rushing ability. He had 19½ sacks over the past two seasons for Alabama, using tremendous speed and explosiveness off the edge. However, there are questions about how he’ll grasp NFL defenses, and Williams also has had several off-the-field issues. Williams admitted at the scouting combine that he’s failed multiple drug tests.