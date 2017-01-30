Kyle Juszczyk, Justin Tucker lead Ravens' contingent in Pro Bowl

Ravens fullback Kyle Juszczyk and kicker Justin Tucker seemed to enjoy their stay in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.

After the week got off to a rocky start with the NFL spelling his name wrong on his practice shirt, Juszczyk went to Disney World with his girlfriend, was photographed riding Splash Mountain and participated in a no-laughing contest with Chicago Bears rookie running back Jordan Howard. Juszczyk lost the contest after he chuckled about a dinosaur joke, but he got the last laugh on Howard later in the week.

Juszczyk, who will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, played a pivotal role in the AFC's 20-13 victory over the NFC on Sunday night. He had three carries for eight yards and five receptions for 43 yards. His five catches tied Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton for an AFC-high.

Ever the entertainer, Tucker wowed the Pro Bowl practice crowd by hitting a 75-yard field goal early in the week. Later, he kicked the ball 50 yards and ridiculously dropped it in a basketball hoop that was affixed to the upright.

Tucker's accuracy remained on point during the Pro Bowl game as he converted field goals from 38 and 31 yards and also hit both of his extra-point tries.

Safety Eric Weddle, the lone Ravens' defensive player in the game after middle linebacker C.J. Mosley pulled out with a calf injury, had two tackles.

Ravens center Jeremy Zuttah and long snapper Morgan Cox were also on the victorious AFC Team. With the victory, each member of the AFC squad takes home $61,000. The NFC players received $30,000 each for their efforts.