Kicker Justin Tucker is lone Raven named to the Associated Press All-Pro Team

Ravens kicker Justin Tucker was one of two players unanimously selected to the Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team announced on Friday afternoon.

Tucker earned all 50 votes from a nationwide panel of sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the league. He lodged one of the best seasons by a kicker, leading the league in field goals made (38), field goal percentage (97.4), and field goals of 50 yards or more (10).

He also set a team record for points in a single season with 141 on 38 field goals and 27 extra points and tied his own franchise mark for field goals in a campaign.

Besides Tucker, Kansas City Chiefs rookie Tyreek Hill was the only other unanimous choice, earning a spot as a punt returner.

Marshal Yanda was named to the second team at left guard. He finished second in voting at the position with two votes behind former teammate and current Oakland Raider Kelechi Osemele. Yanda also earned third place at right guard with four votes behind the Dallas Cowboys’ Zack Martin and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ David DeCastro.

Among linebackers, C.J. Mosley and Zachary Orr each received one vote to finish in a tie for sixth. Strong safety Eric Weddle earned one vote each at safety and defensive back.