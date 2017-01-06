Kapron Lewis-Moore leaves Ravens, signs with Chicago Bears

After four injury-plagued seasons, defensive lineman Kapron Lewis-Moore has moved on from the Ravens. The team's sixth-round pick in the 2013 draft signed a reserve/futures deal with the Chicago Bears, the team announced today.

Lewis-Moore, 26, spent the entire 2016 season on the Ravens' practice squad.

"I can't thank the Ravens enough for everything they have done for me my first four years in the NFL," Lewis-Moore wrote on his Twitter account. "Nothing but first class from the front office on down."

In his final season at Notre Dame, Lewis-Moore tore the ACL in his right knee during the BCS national championship game against Alabama. The Ravens drafted him, intent on him spending his first year on injured reserve in what essentially amounted to a redshirt season.

Lewis Moore then tore his Achilles during the 2014 training camp, meaning he spent his first two NFL seasons on injured reserve.

He played in five games in 2015 and made three tackles, but he was one of the team's final roster cuts late in the 2016 preseason.