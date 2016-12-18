Ravens' Kamar Aiken scored first touchdown of 'difficult year' for him

Kamar Aiken caught his first touchdown in almost a year during Sunday’s 27-26 win against the Philadelphia Eagles, but it might not help the Ravens' wide receiver reconcile what has been a strange season for him.

Aiken, who has been the fourth option in the pass offense despite leading last year’s team in receptions, yards, and touchdown catches, admitted that the current campaign has been a tough one to endure.

“It’s been very difficult,” he said. “I’ll have to look back at it at the end of the year and see how I handled it and how I dealt with it, but it has been a difficult year.”

Aiken signed a one-year, $2.6 million deal in April, but is scheduled to be a free agent after the season. He is tied for fifth on the team in receptions (27) and fifth in yards (306). Sliding down the depth chart behind starters Steve Smith Sr. and Mike Wallace and third wideout Breshad Perriman might convince him to look elsewhere.

Aiken finished with just two receptions for 19 yards Sunday, but one was a 5-yard catch that helped give the team a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter.

Reminded that it was his first visit to the end zone since Dec. 20, 2015 when he registered eight receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown in a 34-14 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Aiken replied, “Probably. That was probably the last time they threw it to me in the red zone, too. So it comes with the territory.”

Aiken disputed the notion that he was stressing out about the absence of a touchdown on his ledger.

“It wasn’t like a monkey on my back,” he said. “I was just waiting for my opportunity to come.”