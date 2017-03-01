John Harbaugh's news conference will highlight Day 1 of combine

While many NFL teams, including the Pittsburgh Steelers -- the Ravens' chief AFC North rivals -- have made some key transactions in recent days, the Ravens have remained eerily quiet. They’ve yet to re-sign any of their pending free agents. They have not made any roster cuts or additions this month.

The last significant development surrounding the team’s roster – and I’m not counting safety Matt Elam’s weekend arrest because he wasn’t going to be back with the team anyway – was weak-side linebacker’s Zachary Orr’s abrupt retirement on Jan. 20. That was nearly six weeks ago.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh, however, will likely provide some updates this morning about many matters affecting the team. Harbaugh’s media availability will highlight Day 1 of the NFL scouting combine from a Ravens perspective.

He’s scheduled to take the podium at 9:30 a.m., the third coach up after Denver’s Vance Joseph and Buffalo’s Sean McDermott. Prospect workouts and interviews won’t start until Thursday, so the media sessions with head coaches and general managers – the Ravens’ Ozzie Newsome won’t be available after speaking at the combine last year (he does every other year) – will take center stage.

There is plenty to ask Harbaugh: How are negotiations going with the team’s top two unrestricted free agents, Brandon Williams and Rick Wagner? Is the franchise tag out of the question for Williams, like most believe it is? Have there been any decisions made on the status of Elvis Dumervil, Dennis Pitta, Lardarius Webb and other potential salary cap casualties? Is it a foregone conclusion that the Ravens will pick up wide receiver Mike Wallace’s 2017 option? Will the team be more active in free agency, given its myriad needs and does it have enough financial flexibility to be more aggressive on the open market? What are the plans for the backup quarterback position and the logjam at tight end, and for replacing Orr and for improving the secondary and pass rush? Do the perceived strengths of the draft class match up as well with the Ravens’ needs as it appears?

There are many more questions where those came from. Unfortunately, Harbaugh is only scheduled to talk for 15 minutes.