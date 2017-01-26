John Harbaugh fills Ravens' coaching staff openings with internal promotions

Ravens coach John Harbaugh will fill several of his remaining coaching vacancies with internal promotions.

Craig Ver Steeg, who has been an offensive assistant with the Ravens for the past nine seasons, will be the quarterbacks coach in 2017. He took on a greater role working with Joe Flacco and Ryan Mallett this past season, when offensive coordinator Marc Trestman was let go and Marty Mornhinweg went from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator.

Mornhinweg and Ver Steeg, who has a strong relationship with Flacco, will continue to work directly with the quarterbacks.

On Harbaugh's staff for the past five seasons, Chris Hewitt will coach the defensive backs. He had the title of defensive backs coach for the past two seasons, but he worked under secondary coach Leslie Frazier in 2016. Frazier left the team following the season to become the Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator.

Mike Macdonald, a defensive assistant last season, was promoted to work with Hewitt as the assistant defensive backs coach.

Drew Wilkins, another defensive assistant in 2016, was promoted to assistant defensive line coach, where he'll work under Joe Cullen.

Harbaugh's 2017 coaching staff is now mostly set.

Gone are Frazier, offensive line coach Juan Castillo (also went to the Bills to be offensive line coach/run game coordinator), assistant offensive line coach Todd Washington and director of strength and conditioning Bob Rogucki.

Harbaugh brought in senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach Greg Roman and offensive line coach Joe D'Alessandris. Richard Angulo shifted from tight end coach to assistant offensive line coach.

Mornhinweg, defensive coordinator Dean Pees and special teams coordinator and associate head coach Jerry Rosburg will remain in their roles going forward.