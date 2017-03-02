Ravens need wide receiver help, but John Harbaugh doesn't believe cupboard is bare

Steve Smith Sr. has retired. Unrestricted free agent Kamar Aiken will officially hit the open market next week. Michael Campanaro (River Hill) is a restricted free agent. The four wide receivers behind Mike Wallace on the Ravens’ depth chart have started one combined game.

At his media availability Wednesday, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh didn’t dispute that the Ravens need to add more playmakers for quarterback Joe Flacco. However, he also made clear that he doesn’t think the Ravens’ wide receiver cupboard is bare.

Along with saying that he expects and wants Wallace to return, Harbaugh expressed confidence in the ability of 2015 first-round pick Breshad Perriman and last year’s fourth-round selection, Chris Moore.

Perriman, who had 33 catches for 499 yards and three touchdowns in 16 games last season after missing his entire rookie year with a knee injury, will be especially counted on to step into a bigger role this year. He played in 43 percent of the Ravens’ offensive snaps in 2016 and struggled to find any consistency, catching two balls or fewer in nine of 16 games.

“He’s super talented. I think Breshad has really come a long way in terms of his work ethic, his attention to detail, his professionalism,” Harbaugh said. “He’s young. This guy was a young guy coming in here. He missed a whole year with an injury that was kind of a shocker. Everybody was scratching their head about it. It was really tough for him. It was frustrating for him. He came back last year with a great work ethic and I thought he improved throughout the course of the year. I’m looking forward to seeing what he becomes. I really think Breshad Perriman can be a top-flight receiver in this league. He’s talented, he’s tough, he works hard. And he’s really fast. I’m looking forward to seeing how he does.”

Moore had seven catches for 46 yards in 15 games, making his biggest impact on special teams with two touchdowns.

“He’s got an amazing knack to track a football,” Harbaugh said. “He’s got great body control. He’s got hand-eye skills. I think he’s going to become a really good route runner. He’s got speed. He’s got down-field ability. He’s got a chance to be kind of a complete receiver.”