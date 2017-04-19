Ravens' Joe Flacco will travel to Arizona to show support for Todd Heap

Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco was reluctant to say too much out of respect for what friend and former teammate Todd Heap is currently going through after the tragic death of Heap's 3-year-old daughter last week.

Flacco, however, said that he and his wife, Dana, will be traveling to Arizona on Thursday to spend some time with Heap's family.

"Kind of just maybe be a little bit of a distraction in this time," Flacco said after a workout at the Ravens' facility. "I have kids myself. It was a tragic accident. He’s a friend and me and my wife kind of just want to be there for them.”

Heap accidentally ran over and killed his youngest daughter as he was moving his truck in the driveway of his suburban Phoenix home last Friday.

Flacco said he hasn't spoken directly to Heap, but he has been in contact with Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta, who is extremely close to Heap.

"That’s really been my contact," Flacco said. "I don’t want to say too much because you can imagine what’s going on out there. I’m going to go out there tomorrow and hopefully spend some time with him."

Flacco was teammates with Heap from 2008 to 2010, and the two have remained friends.