Jimmy Smith misses second consecutive practice, Steve Smith Sr. chucks helmet

The likelihood of cornerback Jimmy Smith returning to the Ravens this week grows smaller with each missed practice.

Smith, who suffered a sprained right ankle in Monday night’s 30-23 loss at the New England Patriots, was absent from the portion of Thursday’s session open to the media, suggesting that he will sit out his second straight practice. On Wednesday, coach John Harbaugh declined to discuss Smith’s chances of playing Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles at M&T Bank Stadium.

Center Jeremy Zuttah also was not present, but it appears he may be getting his customary day off as a veteran.

Outside linebacker Terrell Suggs and safety Anthony Levine Sr. returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday’s session. Suggs’ absence was not injury related, while Levine is battling a toe ailment.

Cornerback Jerraud Powers (concussion) and tight end Crockett Gillmore (pulled hamstring) – both of whom were limited Wednesday – practiced as did rookie guard Alex Lewis (high right ankle sprain), who participated fully.

Nothing physically is wrong with wide receiver Steve Smith Sr., but he was plenty frustrated Thursday. After quarterback Joe Flacco overthrew Smith on deep passes on back-to-back attempts, Smith used two hands to fling his helmet down the field. He then kicked a football and sat by himself on the side of the field.

UPDATE: As expected, Smith did not practice because of the sprained ankle, and Zuttah was given the day off. Levine was upgraded to limited participation, which was the same designation for Powers and Gillmore. Lewis practiced fully for the second straight day.

Philadelphia practiced for the second consecutive day without a pair of starters in left guard Allen Barbre (hamstring) and right tackle Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). Running back Darren Sproles, who is also the team’s primary punt returner, also sat out for a second straight day.

Starting wide receiver Jordan Matthews (ankle), who did not participate in Wednesday’s session, was upgraded to full participation. Two more starters in right guard Brandon Brooks (illness caused by anxiety disorder) and wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham (abdomen) practiced fully.