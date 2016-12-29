James Hurst appears poised to start for Ravens at right tackle for injured Rick Wagner

With right tackle Rick Wagner missing his second straight practice because of effects from a concussion suffered in Sunday’s 31-27 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers, James Hurst is in line to make his second start of the season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hurst filled in for Wagner in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game and has been working with the starting offensive line in practice this week.

“Whenever a guy isn’t out there for whatever reason, you’re getting the reps with the ones and going through the game plan and getting all of those plays, which is really good in any situation,” Hurst said. “Obviously, you don’t want anyone to get hurt, but any time you get to go out there with the ones and work through the game plan and communicate with the guys is a great opportunity, and that’s how I’m viewing it.”

On Wednesday, Harbaugh said Hurst or rookie Alex Lewis could play right tackle for the first time this season. “One of those guys will be doing it,” he said. “We’ll just see how it plays out during the week.”

But Lewis has sat out the last six games since sustaining a high right ankle sprain in a 28-7 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Nov. 10. He has been a healthy scratch for each of the past two games.

If Hurst does start, the makeup of the offensive line would be the eighth different configuration for the Ravens. But center Jeremy Zuttah said switching from Wagner to Hurst should not be an issue.

“James is a pro,” Zuttah said. “He’s played a lot of games in his three years here so far. When James comes in, nobody worries about him, and nobody thinks twice about it.”