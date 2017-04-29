In non-draft news, Ravens pick up 5th-year contract option on C.J. Mosley

Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome confirmed after the draft that the team has picked up C.J. Mosley’s fifth-year option, meaning the two-time Pro Bowl linebacker is under contractual control with the team through 2018.

The Ravens had until Wednesday to make the decision, but it was a formality. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the league meetings earlier this month that the team would pick up Mosley’s option and he expected the 2014 first-round pick to be a Raven for “many, many years.”

His option is projected to be worth $8.7 million in 2018.

Mosley, Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis of the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns’ Jamie Collins are the league’s only defenders to have at least 300 tackles, five sacks and five interceptions since 2014.