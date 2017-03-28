Highlights from John Harbaugh's media session at the league meetings

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh just spoke to reporters for about an hour at the AFC coaches breakfast at the league meetings here at the Arizona Biltmore Hotel.

Below are some of the highlights:

Harbaugh acknowledged the offensive line remains under construction after the loss of right tackle Rick Wagner to free agency and the trade of center Jeremy Zuttah to the San Francisco 49ers. He said the Ravens would like to keep Alex Lewis at left guard and he mentioned John Urschel and Ryan Jensen as the leading candidates to start at center, and Stephane Nembot, De'Ondre Wesley and James Hurst as the possibilities at right tackle. However, he said Lewis is the "wildcard" of the group, and didn't rule out he can start at center or right tackle, too.

Speaking of offensive line, Harbaugh confirmed that standout right guard Marshal Yanda had surgery to repair a tear in his left shoulder. Yanda will be held out of organized team activities, but Harbaugh said that the veteran is already lifting weights and he expects him to be ready for training camp.

At wide receiver, Harbaugh said the Ravens need just one to complete what he feels will be a good group. He said that player could come in free agency or the draft, and acknowledged that he'd be interested in a potential reunion with free agent Anquan Boldin. Harbaugh, though, reiterated what team president Dick Cass told The Sun yesterday, indicating that the Ravens want to preserve at least one of their compensatory selections, and said signing Boldin would be general manager Ozzie Newsome's decision.

The Ravens explored re-signing wide receiver Torrey Smith, Harbaugh confirmed. Smith wound up signing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Harbaugh is happy with the team's depth at tight end and said that all six - Dennis Pitta, Benjamin Watson, Crockett Gillmore, Maxx Williams, Nick Boyle and Darren Waller - could remain with the team. Harbaugh values having competition at the position. He also said that Watson is ahead of schedule after he tore his Achilles last preseason, but he's not been fully cleared yet.

The Ravens could replace fullback Kyle Juszczyk by using Lorenzo Taliaferro or Boyle. Harbaugh didn't seem particularly concerned about the absence of a true fullback on the roster, indicating several of the team's tight ends could be used in a lead-blocking role.

As for running back, Harbaugh confirmed what should be obvious, that Terrance West (Northwestern High, Towson University) is No.1 on the team's running back depth chart.

Harbaugh continued to back quarterback Joe Flacco, calling him "elite" and a "championship-level" quarterback.

On the defensive side, Harbaugh said the Ravens will pick up the fifth-year option for middle linebacker C.J. Mosley, calling the decision a "formality." He said that he expects Mosley to be a Raven for many years.

Harbaugh backed last year's second-round pick, Kamalei Correa, as the leading contender to replace retired weak-side linebacker Zachary Orr. Harbaugh said that Correa has been training in Hawaii and he hopes he comes into training camp in good shape and ready to seize the job.

This should be obvious, but Harbaugh confirmed that the Ravens are still hoping to add at least one pass rusher. However, the Ravens still want to give Matthew Judon, Za'Darius Smith and Bronson Kaufusi opportunities to take their game to the next level in 2017.

Harbaugh did not deny that the Ravens have had some trade talk involving defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan. Harbaugh made it sound like it's more a case of the Ravens taking calls on Jernigan rather than actively shopping him. He said that he expects Jernigan in 2017 to have the best year of his career.