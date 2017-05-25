Happy and healthy, Dennis Pitta glad to see his 'deep roots' grow with Ravens

Ravens tight end Dennis Pitta agreed this offseason to a $2.5 million pay cut each of the next two seasons, and he has an idea of what those funds were earmarked for.

“My money, I think, went to Brandon Williams,” Pitta said Thursday, joking of the star Ravens nose tackle, who signed a five-year, $54 million contract in March. “So he owes me.”

His contract aside — Pitta was due to make $5.5 million in 2017 and 2018 before the Ravens came to him about a contract restructuring — the team’s leading returning receiver welcomed a return to normalcy entering organized team activities. After overcoming two severe hip injuries to play in all 16 games and finish with 86 catches for 729 yards last season, Pitta, 31, noted with some glee that he wasn’t getting as many questions about his hip as during last offseason.

“I got to have a full offseason with just normal preparation, and it feels good,” he said. “Feeling healthy.”

He’s happy to have offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg back, too, and to have Greg Roman on staff as the senior offensive assistant and tight ends coach. But mainly, he’s happy to still be in Baltimore.

“This is an organization that I wanted to be a part of, obviously, so it was important for me to stay here,” Pitta said. “We’ve been here eight years and have some deep roots here. I love playing for this team, this organization and, obviously, this city.”

End zone

Ravens coach John Harbaugh opened his media availability by offering his condolences to the victims of Monday's suicide bombing in Manchester, England, after a concert by singer Ariana Grande. Harbaugh has a high school-age daughter and said the attack "really hits home for us." He added: "I just want to speak out about that and just make sure that we all keep that in our hearts." ... With Pro Bowl selection Kyle Juszczyk having signed with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh said he remains philosophically flexible with how the offense could use, or not use, a fullback. "That position can be filled by football players, so whether you call a guy fullback, you call him a tight end, whether you call him a wide receiver getting in there and doing some things, you know, if we have a fullback who’s one of the best 53 who plays the fullback in terms of the roster spot, we’ll do it that way," he said. ... Harbaugh is happy to have more relaxed celebration rules, but he said there's also an expectation for decency: "We’re a PG league in terms of what the fans should see. You should be able to take your 8-year-old to the game or watch it on TV and feel really good about what you see."