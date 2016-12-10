Gang-tackling will be crucial for Ravens vs. Patriots running back LeGarrette Blount

The Ravens have faced – and contained – a number of big running backs like 6-foot-3 Latavius Murray of the Oakland Raiders, 6-1 Le’Veon Bell of the Pittsburgh Steelers and 6-1 Jeremy Hill of the Cincinnati Bengals.

But Monday night’s opponent, the New England Patriots, present a slightly different problem at tailback.

At 250 pounds, LeGarrette Blount will be the heaviest running back the Ravens will have faced this season. The defense has not faced a tailback with that much girth since, well, Blount played in New England’s 35-31 win on Jan. 10, 2015 in an AFC divisional playoff game.

Blount’s size, however, is not that much of a concern to the Ravens.

“We’ve played against bigger backs, and he’s just like every other back,” inside linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “A couple more hats might have to be on him, but we’ve just got to wrap him up and gang-tackle him.”

Added defensive end Lawrence Guy: “He’s a good running back. We have to eliminate the run with our packages and as we play as a group.”

Blount, who turned 30 on Monday, has scored an NFL-best 13 rushing touchdowns and needs just one more to tie Curtis Martin for the franchise record in that department. He also is just 43 yards shy of his second 1,000-yard campaign and is on pace to finish with a career-high 1,276 yards.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh described Blount as “a big, physical, downhill, tough runner.” Mosley said the defense got a taste of that type of tailback in Sunday’s 38-6 rout of the Miami Dolphins. Although the 6-0, 229-pound Jay Ajayi was limited to 61 yards on 12 carries, he did show off some shifty moves to avoid tackles and the kind of strength to power through stops.

A positional breakdown for the upcoming game between the Ravens and Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

“It kind of showed where we were because we definitely missed some tackles, especially in that first quarter,” Mosley said, referring to a pair of runs for 14 and 19 yards in the opening period. “I missed some, [inside linebacker] Zach [Orr] missed some, I saw the DBs had a few missed tackles. It just puts another emphasis this week on wrapping up.”