Fun facts on the Ravens' second-day draft picks

Houston outside linebacker Tyus Bowser: Bowser ended up at Houston because he couldn't play another sport at Oklahoma State. Late in the recruiting process, Cowboys coaches told Bowser he wouldn't be able to suit up for the basketball team. That was a priority for the do-everything football star, who averaged 16.8 points and 7.9 rebounds as a senior shooting guard. The weekend before signing day, he visited Houston, committed shortly thereafter and began his two-sport career. It lasted all of two seasons.

Michigan defensive lineman Chris Wormley: After the last of his five seasons at Michigan, Wormley wrote a 416-word letter in The Michigan Daily, the school's student newspaper, to the "loyal Michigan community." "While this may end my time as a student-athlete at Michigan, I will never stop bleeding maize and blue," the two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection wrote in the piece. "I hope to return to Michigan Stadium and sing 'Hail to the Victors' alongside all of you for seasons to come."

Alabama linebacker Tim Williams: Williams once drew the loftiest of comparisons. Former Alabama coach Ray Perkins, who came to Tuscaloosa in 1983 after four seasons leading the New York Giants, thought of maybe the league's greatest-ever defensive player when he saw Williams' No. 56 flash across the screen during a Crimson Tide highlight package last year. "I'm not saying he's quite there yet, but Tim Williams reminds me a lot of our No. 56 in New York, Lawrence Taylor," Perkins, whose Giants drafted Taylor out of North Carolina in 1981, told AL.com. He added: "Williams, right now, is an impact player that can do things Lawrence did. How he comes off the edge, affects the pass protection, getting to the quarterback, chasing him down. You couldn't run away from Lawrence because he had the speed to chase you down. Williams has that kind of speed and he plays with that kind of passion."