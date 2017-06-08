Former Ravens wide receiver James Hardy found dead in river near hometown

Former Ravens wide receiver James Hardy was found dead in a river near his Indiana hometown Wednesday, officials said Thursday. He was 31.

Police and fire rescue crews were called to the Maumee River after a water-filtration worker noticed a body tangled in a logjam on the north side of Fort Wayne's Hosey Dam.

The coroner’s office has not yet determined the cause and manner of Hardy's death. According to Fort Wayne's NBC, his family had reported him missing weeks ago.

A Fort Wayne native who went on to earn three All-Big Ten Conference honors at Indiana and play on the Hoosiers basketball team, Hardy was taken No. 41 overall in the 2008 NFL draft. After making just 10 catches over his first two years, he was released before the start of the 2010 season, hindered by leg injuries.

He signed with the Ravens in January 2011 but seldom practiced with the team and never played. After being cut before the start of that season, he had stints in the Arena Football League and pursued a career in acting and modeling.

In 2014, TMZ Sports reported that Hardy had been committed to a mental-health institution after he was accused of attacking three police officers and a judge ruled he was not mentally competent to stand trial.