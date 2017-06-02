Former Ravens running back Ray Rice joins alma mater's high school football staff

Ray Rice has a job in football after all.

The former Ravens running back is now a volunteer assistant coach at New Rochelle High School (N.Y.), head coach Lou DiRienzo confirmed to The Journal News. Rice, a New Rochelle native and alumnus who was inducted into the city's Walk of Fame in May, will coach the team's running backs and help with its defensive backs.

Rice previously worked the last several years with the team as a workout partner and mentor, DiRienzo said.

"Nothing has really changed" about Rice's relationship with the program, DiRienzo told The Journal News.

Rice, 30, last played in the NFL in 2013. The Ravens released him in September 2014, after TMZ released footage of a domestic-violence incident in an Atlantic City, N.J., casino. In the video, Rice was seen dragging his then-fiancee and now wife out of an elevator after apparently knocking her out. Criminal charges later were dropped after Rice agreed to undergo court-supervised counseling.

Suspended indefinitely by the NFL after the controversy erupted, Rice won an appeal to be reinstated. A tryout with another team, however, has not come.

"I still can play football. I'm never going to give up," Rice, who has had speaking engagements with teams like the Ravens about his life lessons, told The Baltimore Sun in March. "You ain't never going to hear me say I gave up. But the truth is, the reason why I'm not playing football — you do the dots. It ain't because because I'm a bad football player. And that's just keeping it real. But I'm never giving up, never giving in. I got two beautiful kids, a beautiful wife and family that I'm continue to take care of."

A former Rutgers star and second-round pick of the Ravens in 2008, Rice was a three-time Pro Bowl selection who led the NFL in yards from scrimmage in 2011. Over six years in Baltimore, including the team's Super Bowl XLVII-winning season, he started 80 games, rushed for 6,180 yards and scored 43 total touchdowns.