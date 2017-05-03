Former Ravens running back Justin Forsett announces his retirement

Justin Forsett, who played parts of three seasons with the Ravens in his nine-year career, announced his retirement on a website this morning.

Forsett was a member of the Ravens from 2014 to 2016, including his best season a pro in 2014 when he rushed for 1,266 yards on 235 carries, a 5.4 average, and eight touchdowns. He also caught 44 passes that year on his way to being selected to the Pro Bowl.

The 31-year-old, who last played for the Denver Broncos in 2016, wrote this on www.sportsspectrum.com:

"It’s time. I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I love. It’s been an amazing ride and I’m grateful for every moment. My career has brought so many great people into my life, and I asked some of them to join me in saying goodbye."

In 29 games, including 27 starts, with the Ravens, Forsett rushed for 2,005 yards. He was released and re-signed during the Ravens' 2016 training camp, but was again let go after three games. He also played with the Detroit Lions last year before the Broncos picked him up.

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the seventh round in 2008, Forsett also played for the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars before landing with the Ravens.

For his career, the 5-foot-8, 200-pound running back rushed for 3,890 yards on 820 carries, a 4.7 average per carry and 19 touchdowns while catching 210 passes.

"Against all odds, critics, and naysayers, I accomplished something great," he said in his announcement.



The Ravens tweeted to Forsett after his retirement was posted:

"Thank you for everything, Justin! Best of luck to you in retirement."