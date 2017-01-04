Former Ravens players currently in the playoffs

Ravens fans who can stomach watching the playoffs after their team faltered down the stretch will see plenty of familiar faces in the postseason.

The two top seeds in each conference, the New England Patriots and Dallas Cowboys, both enjoying byes this weekend, don’t have any ex-Ravens players on their active rosters. The NFC North-winning Green Bay Packers, who face the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon, also don’t. However, the rest of the playoff participants do.

Below is a list of players who were once on the Ravens’ active roster, practice squad or with them in training camp, and are now on the active rosters of playoff teams. Let us know if we missed any!

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Jah Reid, OL: The much-maligned offensive lineman who started seven games for the Ravens over four seasons after he was a third-round draft pick in 2011 has a found a home with the AFC West champs. He started 10 games last year for Kansas City and has been primarily used as a reserve this year.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

James Harrison, OLB: Most Ravens fans know that the team once cut Harrison in 2003. The feared pass rusher has now played 13 seasons since then, all but one of them with the Ravens’ biggest rival.

Fitzgerald Toussaint, RB: The former Michigan running back spent some time on the Ravens practice squad and then played four games with them in 2014. He now returns kicks for Pittsburgh.

HOUSTON TEXANS

Akeem Hunt, RB: A reserve running back for the Texans, Hunt had a very short stint with the Ravens. He was signed to their practice squad on Oct. 13, 2015 and released on Nov. 3, 2015

John Simon, OLB: Simon’s emergence into a steady contributor stings a bit for the pass-rush-needy Ravens, who drafted him in the fourth round in 2013 and then cut him before the start of the 2014 season. Simon re-signed to the Ravens practice squad, where he was plucked by the Texans. The former Ohio State strongman has 8½ sacks for Houston over the past two seasons.

OAKLAND RAIDERS

Austin Howard, OL: Howard, an undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa, signed with the Ravens practice squad in September 2011 and was picked up by the New York Jets two months later. He became a starter for them and ultimately signed a five-year, $30 million deal with the Raiders.

Kelechi Osemele, OL: Osemele, who started parts of four seasons with the Ravens, departed for a five-year, $60 million deal last March. He has been worth every penny for the Raiders and he was selected recently to play in his first Pro Bowl. The Ravens couldn’t afford that price tag, but they missed Osemele’s physicality in a big way this past season.

Brynden Trawick, S: The Ravens didn’t tender the solid special teams performer a contract after last season and he signed with the Raiders. He has appeared in 15 games this season and has one interception and 24 tackles.

MIAMI DOLPHINS

Dominique Jones, TE: The journeyman tight end spent about 2½ weeks on the Ravens practice squad last year. He scored his first career touchdown earlier this season for the Dolphins.

ATLANTA FALCONS

Chris Chester, OL: The Ravens’ second-round pick in 2006 has had a solid career. After leaving Baltimore in 2010, he has started every regular-season game for six straight seasons, the first four with the Washington Redskins and the past two with the Falcons.

Deji Olatoye, CB: A former teammate of Jimmy Smith’s at Colorado, Olatoye signed with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and had a short stay on the practice squad. He has played in five games this year as a reserve.

Aldrick Robinson, WR: He was with the Redskins for his first four NFL seasons before signing with the Ravens. He spent some time on the Ravens practice squad in 2014, but sustained a knee injury. He has two touchdown receptions this year.

Matt Schaub, QB: Signed to back up Joe Flacco last year, Schaub started two games for the Ravens after Flacco tore up his knee. He had an interception returned for a touchdown in each of them. Schaub has mopped up for potential league MVP Matt Ryan in four games this season.