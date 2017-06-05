Former Ravens pass rusher Elvis Dumervil signs with 49ers

Elvis Dumervil is reuniting with a former Broncos teammate next season.

The former Ravens outside linebacker has signed with the San Francisco 49ers after four years in Baltimore. Dumervil played with first-year 49ers coach John Lynch on the Denver Broncos in 2006 and 2007.

The deal is for two years, according to ESPN.

A Pro Bowl selection in 2014 and 2015 with the Ravens, Dumervil had a career low with three sacks in 2016, adding 11 tackles and two forced fumbles. He was limited to just eight games because of foot problems, and acknowledged late last year that he was trying to come back from offseason Achilles tendon surgery.

By releasing Dumervil in March, the Ravens created $6 million in salary cap space. He had been set to enter the final season of a five-year, $26 million contract.

In San Francisco, Dumervil joins a pass rush teeming with young prospects. The 49ers have spent a first-round draft pick on a defensive lineman the past three years, most recently Stanford end Solomon Thomas.

Also, in addition to reuniting with Lynch, he'll join former Ravens Jeremy Zuttah, Kyle Juszczyk and Matt Barkley in San Francisco.