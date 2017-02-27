Former Ravens OC Marc Trestman heading back to Canada, per reports

Marc Trestman appears to be heading back to Canada.

According to reports, Trestman will be named the new head coach of the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League, returning to a league where he coached for five productive seasons.

Trestman has been out of work since he was fired in December after a 21-game stint as the Ravens' offensive coordinator. Trestman was replaced by Marty Mornhinweg.

The 61-year-old had an extremely successful run from 2008 to 2012 as the head coach of the Montreal Alouettes. In five seasons, he led the Alouettes to four East Division titles and back-to-back Grey Cup championships in 2009 and 2010.

He left the CFL to become the head coach of the Chicago Bears in 2013. After a two-season stint at the helm of the Bears, he was hired by Ravens coach John Harbaugh as a replacement for departed offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak.

Trestman will reportedly reunite in Toronto with long-time Alouettes general manager Jim Popp. Popp, the former general manager of the Baltimore Stallions, was fired by Montreal last year.

With Toronto, Trestman is expected to replace Scott Milanovich, who resigned in January to become the quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Milanovich is the former University of Maryland quarterback.