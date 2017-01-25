Former Ravens dot the roster of the NFC champion Atlanta Falcons

Courtney Upshaw has lived a charmed football life. In two of his four years at Alabama, the Crimson Tide won the national championship. He was drafted by the Ravens in the second round in 2012, and in his first NFL season, he started on a team that won the Super Bowl.

Now, in his first year with the Atlanta Falcons after spending four seasons with the Ravens, Upshaw is preparing to play in his second Super Bowl. Upshaw started five games for the Falcons and proved to be a nice complimentary piece on a defense that will have to deal with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots on Feb. 5 in Houston.

Upshaw had 24 tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games for the Falcons, who signed him to a modest one-year deal in March. The Falcons often used Upshaw, who is listed at 272 pounds and played strong-side linebacker with the Ravens, as an interior defensive linemen. However, the season-ending biceps injury to Adrian Clayborn in Atlanta’s playoff-opening victory over the Seattle Seahawks has thrust Upshaw into a more significant role.

Upshaw is one of several former Ravens on the roster of the NFC champs. Quarterback Matt Schaub, who started two games for the Ravens in 2015 when Joe Flacco went down with a knee injury, is the backup for likely league most valuable player Matt Ryan. Schaub appeared in five games for the Falcons in mop-up duty and completed one of his three passing attempts.

Chris Chester started all 16 regular-season games for the Falcons at right guard. Now 34 years old and in his 11th NFL season, Chester was a second-round pick of the Ravens in 2006. He played five seasons with the Ravens, starting 47 games during that span. He’s preparing to play in his first Super Bowl.

Falcons wide receiver Aldrick Robinson was with the Ravens briefly during the 2014 season. He caught 20 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns during the regular season. Atlanta cornerback Deji Olatoye had a short stay on the Ravens’ practice squad in 2014. A former teammate of Ravens cornerback Jimmy Smith at Colorado, Olatoye played in five games for the Falcons as a reserve.

Dan Quinn’s coaching staff also includes one name that should be familiar to Ravens fans. His tight end coach, Wade Harman spent 15 seasons with the Ravens in that same role and was instrumental in the development of tight ends Todd Heap and Dennis Pitta. Harman was on two Super Bowl-winning staffs with the Ravens and was the longest-tenured Ravens’ coach when he was let go before the 2014 season, when new offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak arrived with tight end coach Brian Pariani and quarterbacks coach Rick Dennison.