Former Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland dies after aneurism

Head coach John Harbaugh started his post-game news conference following the 30-23 loss to the New England Patriots with the sobering news that former Ravens tight end Konrad Reuland died Monday.

Reuland was 29 years old.

"We lost a member, we lost a Raven today," Harbaugh said. "Konrad Reuland, he was declared brain dead, he had an aneurism about a week ago, underwent surgery and has been fighting for his life for the last week. He passed today, so I just went to offer condolences to his family."

Reuland played in four games with the Ravens last year, starting one. He didn't have a catch.

He was released by the team on May 3. He was with the Indianapolis Colts in training camp but he was let go as part of the team's late preseason roster cuts.

Reuland played for John Harbaugh's brother, Jim, at Stanford.

"We love Konrad Reuland," John Harbaugh said. "Every single guy in that locker room loves him that knows him."