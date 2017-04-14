Former Raven Jerraud Powers announces retirement

Free agent cornerback Jerraud Powers, who started six games for the Ravens last year, has decided to retire.

The eight-year pro made the announcement yesterday on his Instagram account.

"With the 2017 season getting started and teams are preparing to be the best they can be, I think it's time for me to walk away from the game," Powers wrote. "The last eight years have been a joy and wonderful ride. Even though I can still compete and play at a high level, mentally, I'm ready for the next chapter of my life."

Powers, 29, had 33 tackles, two interceptions, five passes defended and one sack while playing in 13 games for the Ravens last year.

A third-round pick out of Auburn in 2009, he spent four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, three with the Arizona Cardinals and the last year with the Ravens.

He had 413 career tackles, 74 passes defended, 13 interceptions and three sacks.

Powers thanked each of the organizations he played for in his Instagram post, and said of the Ravens: "Thanks to the Ravens for accepting me and letting me be a part of a great football culture and great organization."

Powers is the third member of the 2016 Ravens to retire this offseason. Wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. and inside linebacker Zachary Orr also walked away from the game early this offseason.

Powers' decision to retire leaves defensive backs Matt Elam and Chris Lewis-Harris as the only two true unrestricted free agents remaining among players who finished the 2016 season as Ravens.

Several players the Ravens cut this offseason, including outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Shareece Wright, Kendrick Lewis and Jumal Rolle, are also still looking for jobs.

Wright had a free agent visit with the Buffalo Bills this week, but didn't immediately sign.