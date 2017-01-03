Former Raven Devin Hester Sr. finds new home in time for playoffs

Three weeks after he was released by the Ravens following a relatively short and forgettable stint as the team's return man, Devin Hester Sr. has reportedly found a new home.

Hester will sign with the Seattle Seahawks, according to Fox's Jay Glazer. The Seahawks, who recently lost their standout return man Tyler Lockett to a broken leg, open the playoffs Saturday at home against the Detroit Lions in an NFC wild-card matchup.

Hester was released by the Ravens on Dec.13 after he struggled to make a positive impact in his first season with the team. He lost one fumble and regularly costs the team field position by failing to step up and field punts in traffic.

Hester, 34, is a four-time Pro Bowl selection who holds the NFL record for return touchdowns with 20 and punt return scores with 14.