Former Raven CB Shareece Wright signs with the Buffalo Bills

Released by the Ravens in early March, cornerback Shareece Wright has found a new home.

Wright has signed with the Buffalo Bills, the team announced. He'll reunite with his former secondary coach in Baltimore, Leslie Frazier, who is now the defensive coordinator of the Bills.

The 30-year-old took a free-agent visit to the Bills earlier this offseason, but didn't immediately sign.

Wright was released by the Ravens on March 7, exactly a year to the day of him signing a three-year, $16 million deal with the team.

Ironically, Wright's best game in a difficult 2016 season came in the regular-season opener against the Bills. He had 11 tackles in the Ravens' 13-7 victory.

However, the rest of the season was a struggle for Wright, who ultimately lost his starting job and missed four games because of injuries.

Pro Football Focus ranked Wright 76 out of 112 graded cornerbacks last season.

Several other members of the 2016 Ravens are still looking for work, including outside linebacker Elvis Dumervil and defensive backs Matt Elam, Kendrick Lewis, Chris Lewis-Harris and Jumal Rolle.