Former Raven Steve Smith Sr. has joined NFL Network

A little more than a month since playing in his last game of a 16-year career, former Ravens and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. has already found a new gig.

Smith agreed to a multi-year deal with NFL Network to provide analysis on various shows, including NFL GameDay First, which airs every Sunday at 7 a.m. during the season.

Smith's new role, which both he and the league confirmed, will begin immediately. He's part of the NFL Network's coverage of Super Bowl Sunday from Houston.

“I was blessed to have a long and productive playing career on the field but now it’s time to turn my attention to the business of covering the game and I couldn’t be more thrilled to be joining the team at NFL Network,” Smith said in a statement. “As the only network with a 100% focus on the sport I love, I was drawn to NFL Network and look forward to joining a team made up of many legends of the game.”

It was widely expected that Smith, who played the past three seasons with the Ravens, would enter broadcasting after his playing career was over. He was known one of the league's most outspoken and colorful personalities.

Smith auditioned with several networks over the past couple of years when he wasn't playing, and he had a regular spot on ESPN's "Mike & Mike" this past season.

The 37-year-old was a five-time Pro Bowl selection. He finished his career with 1,031 receptions, 14,731 receiving yards and 81 receiving touchdowns.