For Ravens rookie Tim Williams, Alabama connection is a 'comfort'

For rookie outside linebacker Tim Williams, the most important Alabama connection on the Ravens probably isn't to the general manager who drafted him, but the teammate he might play next to this season.

The third-round pick and No. 78 overall selection in the NFL draft, who said he was praying with his family when Ozzie Newsome called him last Friday to say the Ravens were drafting him, was a Crimson Tide freshman when linebacker C.J. Mosley was a star senior in 2013.

The 6-foot-3, 244-pound Williams said Friday that it was a "comfort" to come to Baltimore because of how much Mosley had shaped his career in their brief time together.

"I always looked up to him," Williams, who had 18.5 sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss over his final two years in college, said Friday at Ravens rookie minicamp. "When we were conditioning in the summer, I used to always run my sprints next to him. That's one of the players that I looked up to at Alabama. I always saw myself as, I want to be like C.J. on the field. His work ethic is through the roof. It feels very comfortable to have him here so I can continue to learn from him."