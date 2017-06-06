Five current Ravens who could help replace Dennis Pitta's production at tight end

Dennis Pitta contemplated retirement in 2014 after dislocating and fracturing his right hip for the second time.

After first suffering the injury during training camp in 2013, the tight end endured a grueling rehabilitation process. Facing the same prospect as he missed the entire 2015 schedule, Pitta wasn’t sure he wanted to risk his long-term health.

But he did.

He topped NFL tight ends with 86 receptions last year and was the Ravens’ third-leading receiver with 729 yards.

That’s what makes Pitta's latest setback – he dislocated and fractured the hip for a third time during Friday’s OTA practice – more painful.

Wide receiver Mike Wallace is now the lone player on the roster to have caught more than 34 passes for Baltimore a year ago. Plus, Pitta served as a respected veteran leader in the locker room.

The Ravens have been searching the past few years for a stable replacement for longtime tight end Todd Heap, and with Pitta out of the mix for this season, and perhaps his career, above is a look at the five options on their current roster to replace his production.