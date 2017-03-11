Ex-Ravens defensive end Lawrence Guy agrees to deal with Patriots

Former Ravens starting defensive end Lawrence Guy will be rejoining the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Guy, who started 10 games last year, has agreed to a four-year deal with the New England Patriots. It could be worth as much as $20 million, according to NFL Network.

He becomes the fourth Ravens’ unrestricted free agent to leave, following fullback Kyle Juszczyk (San Francisco 49ers), right tackle Rick Wagner (Detroit Lions) and guard Vladimir Ducasse (Buffalo Bills).

Guy, 26, has been a valuable member of the Ravens' defensive line rotation since he was picked up on a waiver claim from the San Diego Chargers in 2014. By then, Guy had also had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Indianapolis Colts.

In parts of three seasons with the Ravens, the physical defensive end started 17 of 43 games, and had 5½ sacks, 62 tackles, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries. This past season, he finished with 28 tackles and a sack, and played on 46.4 percent of the Ravens’ defensive snaps, often being used in obvious run situations.

Players, however, frequently said Guy’s impact went beyond the statistics because of his ability to get some interior penetration and clog up running lanes.

He became expendable because the Ravens have several young interior defensive linemen that they want to get more defensive snaps. A third-round draft pick last year, defensive end Bronson Kaufusi missed all of last season after breaking his ankle in training camp. The Ravens also still have defensive end Brent Urban and reserve defensive tackles Carl Davis and Willie Henry.